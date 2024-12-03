Actor Park Min-jae dies at 32 of cardiac arrest

Actor Park Min-jae died from sudden cardiac arrest on Nov 29 while travelling in China.

South Korean actor Park Min-jae has died at the age of 32.

South Korean portal Xports News broke the news on Dec 2 that he died from sudden cardiac arrest on Nov 29 while travelling in China.

His agency Big Title confirmed his death in a statement on the same day. “A beautiful actor who loved acting and always did his best, Park Min-jae has gone to heaven,” it wrote. “We will no longer be able to see his acting, but we will always remember him with pride.”

The agency added that he did not have major health issues before leaving for the trip.

According to South Korean media, Park has appeared in drama series such as Mr Lee (2021), Little Women (2022), Snap And Spark (2023 to 2024) and Korea-Khitan War (2023 to 2024).

Park’s younger brother Park Jae-hyung posted a tribute on social media on Dec 2.

“Our beloved brother has gone to rest peacefully,” he wrote. “I hope more people can come and send him off. Please understand that we will not be able to contact everyone individually.”

Park Min-jae’s wake is at the funeral hall of Ewha Womans University Seoul Hospital, with the funeral to be held on Dec 4.