Archbishop Emeritus Nicholas Chia dies at age 86
Archbishop Emeritus Nicholas Chia died on Dec 17.PHOTO: ROMAN CATHOLIC ARCHDIOCESE OF SINGAPORE
Dec 18, 2024 11:03 am

Archbishop Emeritus Nicholas Chia died on the evening of Dec 17. He was 86.

The third leader of the Catholic Church in Singapore died peacefully at St Theresa’s Home, according to a Facebook post by his successor Cardinal William Goh.

In a tribute, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong wrote: "It is with deep sadness that we mourn the passing of Archbishop Emeritus Nicholas Chia, the first Singaporean-born clergy to be appointed.

"A devoted shepherd and steadfast pillar of the Catholic community, his unwavering faith, humility, and compassion enriched many lives."

The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Singapore said: "Arrangements for the public to pay respects and for the funeral proceedings will be announced when these are ready."

