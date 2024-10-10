Actor Rayson Tan leaves Mediacorp after 34 years

Local actor Rayson Tan is embarking on a new journey as a freelance actor.

Home-grown actor Rayson Tan is embarking on a new chapter in his acting career.

The 59-year-old announced on social media on Oct 10 that he has left broadcaster Mediacorp to become a freelance actor.

“I entered the entertainment industry in 1990 through Star Search, and it’s been 34 years since then,” he wrote in Chinese and English. “Over the years, I have witnessed the transitions from SBC to TCS and now to Mediacorp.”

Tan was referring to the Singapore Broadcasting Corporation and Television Corporation of Singapore, the previous names of the television station.

“However, life is full of choices. I now wish to pursue a lifestyle and work environment that better align with my current mindset,” he said. “Therefore, I have decided to step out of my comfort zone and embark on a new journey as a freelance actor.”

Tan said acting remains his passion and he would continue to explore new possibilities.

“I also look forward to collaborating with various production teams in the future to create even more outstanding work together,” he added.

Mediacorp’s talent management arm The Celebrity Agency (TCA) wrote on social media: “We would like to express our heartfelt thanks to @raysonttm for his dedication during his time with Mediacorp & TCA.”

Tan joined local talent contest Star Search in 1990 and emerged as the second runner-up behind winner Chew Chor Meng and first runner-up Margaret Lee.

He made his acting debut in Golden Shenton Way (1991), which also starred actress Chen Liping, now 59. They married in 1998 and have a 22-year-old son.

One of Tan’s best-known roles was when he played war hero Lim Bo Seng in World War II drama The Price Of Peace (1997).

He made his stage debut in Nine Years Theatre’s family drama Everything For You at Esplanade’s Huayi – Chinese Festival of Arts in February.