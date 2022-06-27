Actors Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin expecting their first child

The celebrity couple tied the knot in March in an intimate private wedding.

SEOUL - K-drama darlings Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin are expecting their first child.

The celebrity couple tied the knot in March in an intimate private wedding.

In an Instagram post on Monday evening (June 27), Son, 40, posted a photo of flowers with the sun behind them and shared the good news.

"Today, I want to carefully share some joyful news. A new life has come to us," she wrote in Korean, which was translated by entertainment site Soompi.

"I'm still a bit dazed, but I am feeling changes in my body every day with concern and excitement. As thankful as I am, I am also very cautious, so I haven't even told anyone around me yet."

She continued: "I am sharing this news with fans and acquaintances who must have been waiting like us."

The star of recent drama Thirty-Nine denied pregnancy rumours just last month, after she posted a photo of herself in a flowing white dress and sparked speculation.