 Actors Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin expecting their first child, Latest TV News - The New Paper
TV

Actors Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin expecting their first child

Actors Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin expecting their first child
The celebrity couple tied the knot in March in an intimate private wedding.PHOTO: MSTEAMENTER/INSTAGRAM
Suzanne Sng
Jun 27, 2022 06:05 pm

SEOUL - K-drama darlings Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin are expecting their first child.

The celebrity couple tied the knot in March in an intimate private wedding.

In an Instagram post on Monday evening (June 27), Son, 40, posted a photo of flowers with the sun behind them and shared the good news.

"Today, I want to carefully share some joyful news. A new life has come to us," she wrote in Korean, which was translated by entertainment site Soompi.

"I'm still a bit dazed, but I am feeling changes in my body every day with concern and excitement. As thankful as I am, I am also very cautious, so I haven't even told anyone around me yet."

She continued: "I am sharing this news with fans and acquaintances who must have been waiting like us."

South Korean musician DJ Koo and Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu married in March.
TV

DJ Koo shows marriage photos with Barbie Hsu for first time

Related Stories

South Korea reports first two monkeypox cases; France confirms first woman infected

K-drama star Nam Joo-hyuk's agency denies school bullying accusations

South Korea's former presidential office turns into concert venue, tourist hot spot

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by 손예진 (@yejinhand)

The star of recent drama Thirty-Nine denied pregnancy rumours just last month, after she posted a photo of herself in a flowing white dress and sparked speculation.

Son Ye-Jin denied pregnancy rumours just last month, after she posted a photo of herself in a flowing white dress and sparked speculation. PHOTOS: YEJINHAND/INSTAGRAM
 
More On This Topic
Honeymooners Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin mobbed at LA airport
K-star Hyun Bin's Madame Tussauds wax figure to land in Singapore

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

South Koreak-dramaactorssocial media