Actress Jin Yinji’s husband dies at 85

Jin Yinji and her husband Anthony Lee in a photo taken in January 2022.

Mr Anthony Lee, husband of veteran actress Jin Yinji, died aged 85 on Wednesday.

Former veteran journalist Kwan Seck Mui broke the news on Facebook on Wednesday afternoon.

Journalists from local Chinese-language newspapers Lianhe Zaobao and Shin Min Daily News reported that Jin was devastated when they called her on Wednesday.

The 76-year-old actress told Shin Min later that her husband was pronounced dead by the hospital on Wednesday.

The cause of death was heart attack, but she was unsure what happened exactly.

“He was found unconscious by the nurses and was pronounced dead at 3pm after nearly an hour of resuscitation efforts,” she said.

Jin, who was scheduled to perform at the upcoming President’s Star Charity, received a call from the hospital on Wednesday when she had arrived at the rehearsal venue. She then rushed to the hospital.

She sobbed while talking to Shin Min on Thursday, saying that her husband had left the world with no one beside him and she did not get to see him one last time.

He had been in and out of hospital, she said, but had remained strong-willed and was lucid.

He had looked pale and had difficulty swallowing at one point, so he went to the hospital for a screening and had stayed there for a day.

Jin was originally scheduled to perform K-pop girl group Blackpink’s song Boombayah with local artistes such as Aileen Tan, Chen Xiuhuan, Denise Camillia Tan, Pan Lingling and Tay Ying at President’s Star Charity, which will be held on Oct 22.

According to Shin Min, Mediacorp confirmed on Thursday that Jin would not be able to take part in the performance, which will go ahead with the other artistes. There will be no replacement for Jin at the fund-raiser.

Jin and Mr Lee had celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Jan 27, 2022.

She told local media in October 2020 that her husband suffered from lymphoma and had recovered well after an operation. At that time, she said he still exercised every day and went to work in an antique store after the surgery.

Mr Lee’s wake will be held in Sin Ming Drive, with the funeral planned for Saturday, followed by a sea burial. The couple have two children and two grandchildren.