'Put a smile on your face': Ryan Lian shares scar photos

Actor Ryan Lian shared close-ups of his three scars: one by the side of his lip, one on his chin and another around his left eyebrow.

Local actor Ryan Lian, who was recently injured in a slashing attack, has shared photos of his scarred face on Instagram.

In a post on Dec 5, the 39-year-old showed close-ups of his three scars: one by the side of his lip, one on his chin and another around his left eyebrow.

Attacked outside Nex mall in Serangoon on Nov 22, Lian was reportedly slashed three times on the face.

The actor, who has appeared in movies like Ah Boys To Men 4 (2017) and Money No Enough 3 (2024), told Chinese-language Shin Min Daily News he did not know the assailant or his motive. He was hospitalised for several days and discharged on Nov 25.

The suspect is a 21-year-old man named Aaron Samuel Yukon, who has been charged with one count of voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon.

As one of the scars is right by his lip, Lian wrote in his post: “Put a smile on your face. Why do I suddenly feel like the Joker?“

The Joker, a comic book villain, is often depicted with scars on both sides of his lips, which makes it look like he perpetually wears a creepy smile.

Lian told Shin Min after the attack that doctors have told him to be prepared for permanent scarring on his face even after he is fully recovered. He told the newspaper he will consider switching to behind-the-scenes work if he is unable to get on-screen opportunities due to the scarring.

Friends of Lian cheered him on in the comments section of his post. His Ah Boys To Men co-star Maxi Lim said: “Okay bro, not so bad. Now you look like a muay thai fighter with a story to tell.”

Lim advised him to use tea tree oil and tamanu oil to reduce the scarring. Meanwhile, radio deejay Kunhua comforted Lian by saying, “Everything will be better from here”, and comedienne Patricia Mok encouraged him to remain patient and positive.