 Actress Rui En had scary brush with deep vein thrombosis, Latest TV News - The New Paper
TV

Actress Rui En had scary brush with deep vein thrombosis

Actress Rui En had scary brush with deep vein thrombosis
Rui En noted that deep vein thrombosis does not typically have warning signs.PHOTOS: WILDERSEAS29/INSTAGRAM
Lim Ruey Yan
Dec 11, 2023 10:50 am

Home-grown actress Rui En wrote that she may have just avoided death after developing deep vein thrombosis (DVT).

“My right arm started swelling and mottling with bruising on Friday night,” the 42-year-old wrote on Instagram on Dec 10.

“Rushing to the A&E, after ultrasound, angiogram, CT scan and countless vials of blood drawn, we discovered that I’d developed deep vein thrombosis (that is, a blood clot) in the vein behind the clavicle, which cut off blood flow to the arm. Apparently, this in the upper body is rare.”

Referring to an event which she was scheduled to attend, she continued: “To all the peeps going to Suntec, you have no idea how much my heart breaks and how disappointed I am that I won’t be able to be there. My doctors have advised against it. First big testimony and this happens just before.”

The actress, who starred in the fantasy romance drama Oppa, Saranghae! (2023), noted that DVT does not typically have warning signs.

“Which means perhaps I should or would be dead. Which means divine intervention. Which means maybe this will be the testimony after all. Just not today,” she wrote.

Jasmine Sokko (top left) and Rriley will be joined by Indonesian singer Jinan Laetitia as special guests at Coldplay's Singapore concerts.
Music

Singapore singers Jasmine Sokko and Rriley to open for Coldplay

Related Stories

Blogger mrbrown is Asia-Pacific winner for Best Voice Artist at Asian Academy Creative Awards

Singapore’s Ho Ching and Jenny Lee on Forbes list of 100 powerful women

SBS Transit bus collides with car at Punggol Road junction; child taken to hospital

She assured her followers she is fine and urged those attending the event to enjoy it on her behalf.

More than 20 of her celebrity pals, such as Kit Chan, Chantalle Ng, Desmond Tan and Taufik Batisah, have left messages on her post, asking her to take care and get well soon.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rui En (@wilderseas29)

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

SingaporeCelebritiestelevisionHealth and well-beingsocial media