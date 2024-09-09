Women jeer at young participants of reading competition

A parent caught giving the thumbs down at the participants.

In a display of poor behaviour and definitely a bad example for the young attendees, a couple of women apparently were seen jeering at participants of a competition.

The women were seated among the audience at the final of National Chinese Creative Reading Competition on Sept 6.

The event, organised by Popular Bookstore and National Library Board, was held at Woodlands Regional Library.

Participants were divided into three groups: pre-school, Primary 1 to 3 and Primary 4 to 6.

A parent who had attended the event told Shin Min Daily News that about 200 parents and 80 children were present.

She revealed that a someone had shared in the parents' chat group a video of "two women raising their hands to boo, give thumbs down or form a cross sign when the children went on stage to receive the awards".

The parent explained that the two women were there to show support for one of the five winners invited on stage.

The two women booed at the first four students who came on stage to receive the award and shooed them away during the group photo-taking at the award ceremony.

"My children and other parents also told me the two women even showed their middle fingers to the people on stage," the parent told the Chinese daily.

"My child told me that he felt angry and confused by the women's behaviour. Some children felt like crying and needed their parents to comfort them.

"If they were unhappy with the competition, they could discuss it with the organiser instead of behaving disrespectfully and setting a bad example to their children."