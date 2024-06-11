Actress Samantha Ko shuts down marriage talk on livestream

When it comes to marriage, celebrities get bombarded with questions just like everyone else.

TVB actress Samantha Ko was triggered during a recent livestream when a netizen urged her to get hitched.

The 37-year-old raised her voice and asked: "Why does everyone ask me when I'm getting married? Why do I have to get married? Can't I do without a man?"

After winning best supporting actress for her role in The Queen of News at TVB's annual awards show in 2023, Ko is experiencing a surge in her popularity and gigs.

She is reportedly earning a lot from making appearances in China and is currently shooting a TVB martial arts drama 武林 (Wu Lin).

In April, she underwent treatment for lumps on her neck and head.

Dating is probably at the bottom of her priority list.

Ko has only admitted to dating Hong Kong singer-songwriter Tang Chi Wai since her debut in the industry in 2008.

They broke up in 2020 after dating for five years amid rumours that Tang had cheated on Ko.