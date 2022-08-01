 Actress Sharon Au meets her idol, former actress Ivy Lee, in Paris, Latest TV News - The New Paper
Actress Sharon Au meets her idol, former actress Ivy Lee, in Paris

Sharon Au (right) posted a photo with former actress Ivy Lee on Instagram.PHOTO: SHARONAU13/INSTAGRAM
Suzanne Sng
Aug 01, 2022 04:48 pm

Singaporean actress-host Sharon Au, who is based in Paris, recently met up with her idol, former actress Ivy Lee.

In an Instagram post on Friday (July 29), Au wrote: "My idol Ivy Lee in Paris. I fell in love with her portrayal of Ah Ju in Stepping Out, which was to me one of the best performances ever in the history of Singapore's TV dramas."

The 1999 historical drama, which was set in the 1920s to 1950s, followed immigrants from China as they made their way to Singapore to seek a better life.

Other stars in the ensemble cast included Xie Shaoguang, Terence Cao, Chunyu Shanshan, Cynthia Koh and Yvonne Lim.

Au, 46, gushed over Lee's portrayal of a loyal, hardworking wife married to the son of a wealthy plantation owner who later loses his inheritance, played by Xie.

"Her chemistry with Xie Shaoguang was unbeatable and their love story immensely moving," Au wrote.

Coco Lee performing at China's Hundred Flowers Awards on July 30, 2022.
Coco Lee sorry for poor singing at Chinese film awards

She also posted a throwback photo from 1999 of her, Lee and Xie on the cover of a magazine and added: "Tonight's dinner brought back floods of memory of the golden era of Caldecott Hill, which I hold dearly in my heart."

In the comment section, other actresses of the same generation, such as Zoe Tay, Pan Lingling and Jacelyn Tay, chimed in with how good Lee looked, as they had probably not seen her in a while.

Lee, 49, has been living in Britain since 2017 with her Hong Kong director husband Raymond Choy and four children. She left Mediacorp in 2007 and moved to Hong Kong two years later with Choy.

Lee posted a similar photo of the happy reunion a day later, writing of Au: "Her outgoing bubbly self still sends out positive and joyful vibes."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

