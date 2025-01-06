Patricia Mok requests 'no LED wreaths' for her dad

Patricia Mok (left) wrote in an essay in June 2024 that her father Mok Kok Chye was a former air force officer.

Local actress Patricia Mok’s father Mok Kok Chye died on Jan 5. He was 85.

“With heavy hearts, we share that our beloved father has left us peacefully this morning,” Patricia Mok and her family wrote in a joint statement on social media on Jan 5. “Thank you for keeping him in your thoughts and prayers. We kindly request no LED wreaths.”

Mok, 53, posted on Instagram Stories a photo of her wearing a watch left by her late father, writing: “My dad’s precious watch.”

The actress told Lianhe Zaobao on Jan 6 morning that she had not slept since 6am on Jan 5.

She said her father was already unwell when she penned a piece for the Chinese-language newspaper in June 2024 for Father’s Day.

She wrote in the essay that her father was a former air force officer who was not too strict with her. She added that he gave her with lots of encouragement when she decided to join the entertainment industry.

Mok became a household name after playing roles in the popular TV variety show Comedy Nite (1990 to 2000), which also featured artistes such as Jack Neo, Mark Lee and Henry Thia.

The actress, who has acted in Neo’s films Money No Enough 3 and I Not Stupid 3 in 2024, will be starring in his upcoming film I Want To Be Boss.

Mr Mok’s wake is at Block 918A Hougang Avenue 9. The cortege leaves for Mandai Crematorium Hall 1 on Jan 9.