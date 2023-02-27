Aileen Tan celebrates 21st wedding anniversary with director Gerald Lee

There was plenty to celebrate for local actress Aileen Tan last Saturday.

In addition to the 21st anniversary of her wedding to Hong Kong-born director Gerald Lee, it was also her husband’s birthday, her younger sister’s wedding anniversary and the day of her niece’s wedding.

“Wasn’t it great to arrange happy events such as the day of our marriage registration on my husband’s birthday?” she told Chinese-language Shin Min Daily News. “We don’t have to remember so many dates.”

The 56-year-old actress was not sure, though, why her sister and niece chose the same date for their weddings.

Tan, who registered her marriage with Lee on Feb 25, 2002, took to social media to mark her 21st anniversary, sharing four photos with her husband and tagging him in the post.

She recalled that she had fallen and injured her right shoulder while shooting an entertainment show in Malaysia that year.

“That fall was very serious. Due to the severe pain, I had to take painkillers and sleeping pills every day for a period of time so that I could fall asleep,” she told Shin Min. “My weight plummeted then as I had no appetite.”

She was moved by Lee’s sincerity at that time and they eventually tied the knot on his birthday in 2002.

Tan, who has been nominated for Best Supporting Actress and Best Evergreen Artiste at this year’s Star Awards, was asked by Shin Min what has been the most romantic thing her husband has done for her.

“He brought 100 roses from Hong Kong to Singapore for me,” she recalled.

She added that Lee is a family-oriented man who would not hesitate to turn down social engagements so that he can spend more time with his son.

“His son was only eight or nine years old when I married him,” she said. “He is a director and not very rich, but I saw the good in him and he is a man I can trust for life.”

Tan treats her stepson, who is married, like her own child.