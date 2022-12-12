Alec Su almost did not make it to Chinese reality show Call Me By Fire

Alec Su said he had rejected the invitation to take part in Call Me By Fire due to scheduling conflicts.

SHANGHAI – Taiwanese singer-actor Alec Su, who won the second season of Call Me By Fire, almost did not make it to the Chinese reality show.

This was revealed by the 49-year-old in an interview in the latest edition of Billboard China magazine.

Su, who is also a director, told Billboard that he was preparing for his third movie, which was due to begin filming in October, when he received the invitation in March to take part in Call Me By Fire.

Su, who has several acting credits to his name, has directed two movies – The Left Ear (2015) and The Devotion Of Suspect X (2017).

He said in the interview that he rejected the invitation to take part in Call Me By Fire due to scheduling conflicts.

However, the Call Me By Fire team did not give up and continued to invite him.

His movie partners also learnt about the invitation. They were willing to be based in Hunan province’s Changsha city, where Call Me By Fire was recorded, so they could still hold movie meetings during his breaks in recording the reality show.

Su considered it for some time before agreeing to be involved in the show, two days before recording was due to begin.

He was crowned overall champion of the reality show in November and received one of the three X-Fire awards for fan favourites.

Su, who was a member of the defunct Taiwanese boy band Little Tigers, is planning to release new songs after many years.

His two new songs are expected to be released before Chinese New Year in January, and he will give a sneak preview during a New Year’s Eve party on Dec 31.