Bonnie Loo is all recharged and ready for new challenges

Singer-actress Bonnie Loo is fully recharged and all ready to take on a new challenge, after returning from a much-needed break recently.

"I gave myself a holiday," she told TNP in Mandarin. "My recent workload hasn't been as hectic, so I decided to travel a little."

Her escapade took her to South Korea where she indulged in spoiling herself, from food to shopping.

Loo, who turns 30 next month, said: I did some live streaming to share my travel experience. One night, I even shared my late-night snack adventures with my fans."

This year marks her 10th anniversary in showbiz and she hopes to pursue her first love – singing – more fervently.

"I hope to reach a bigger stage in my singing career. One major regret is that I have not been able to perform on an international stage yet," said Loo wistfully.

"But I have not given up hope. For now, I will continue to do cover songs, create videos and live-stream my singing. If I can, I'd like to hold another mini concert this year."

All these while she continues with acting. Said Loo: "Acting has been a good move for me, much as I love singing more. I've tried different types of roles, but I am still looking for a standout role, a role that will make everyone remember Bonnie."

She also does not particularly mind that she has been cast in supporting roles.

"Yes, I do feel a little pity but I am confident my chance to be a female lead will come one day. For now, I want my fans and the audience to see how I have grown as an actress," said Loo.

On June 22, she is set to perform alongside local artistes Kelvin Soon, Rachel Chua, Desmond Ng and Corey Koh at the Harmony For Hope Charity Concert 2024.

Taiwanese singers Ricky Hsiao and Eason Lee are the special guests at this music showcase, organised by Kidney Dialysis Foundation. All proceeds go towards helping needy kidney patients in Singapore.

Loo is clearly excited about sharing the stage with Hsiao. "I love listening to his songs, and I have watched his 'live' performances. He's got a powerful voice that can mesmerise one easily," she gushed.

"There's no opportunity for a duet this time, but I hope we can get to chat between sets."

KDF Charity Concert 2024 – Harmony for Hope

Where: Jyu Lae Bistro, Suntec City #01-315

When: June 22, 7pm-10pm

Ticket prices: Starting from $600

URL: bit.ly/harmonyforhope24