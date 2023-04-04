Celebrity hairstylist Addy Lee recovering at home but still short of breath

Celebrity hairstylist and live-streamer Addy Lee (centre) shared a video on Tuesday to say he is recovering at home.

Celebrity hairstylist and live-streamer Addy Lee, who opened up about his health issues last Saturday, is recuperating back at home.

In an Instagram video on Tuesday, the 51-year-old appeared with two unnamed friends to update fans on his condition as well as thank them for their support.

However, he appeared to be short of breath and stopped mid-sentence, with his friend stepping in to explain that Lee did not have much strength to speak.

In the caption, he wrote: “Please do not worry. I will make it.”

He added hashtags including #roadtorecovery and #seeyouwheniseeyou.

Lee made a surprise announcement to his nearly 29,000 followers on Instagram last Saturday, revealing that he was leaving popular live-streaming platform Mdada and that he had been in ill health for the past four months.

He added that he underwent surgery three weeks ago but did not divulge additional details.

He had co-founded Mdada with Singaporean actress-host Michelle Chia and Singapore-based Thai-Chinese actor-host Pornsak Prajakwit in 2020. Pornsak left in January due to differences between the co-founders.

In Lee’s post last Saturday, which was accompanied by a photo of him in a hospital bed, he wrote: “I regret leaving at this time as I can’t bear to give up my ‘Mbabies’, but I know my health needs my attention.”