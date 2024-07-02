Chris Lee invites kitchen noobs to his show

Elvin Ng revealed that he would rather "starve to death" than cook instant noodles for himself in his National Service days.

Local celebrities Elvin Ng, Carrie Wong and Zhang Zhenxuan proved to be complete noobs in the kitchen.

The trio brought more laughs than culinary expertise in their recent appearance on Dishing With Chris Lee.

Right off the bat, Wong and Ng balked at having to handle mussels covered in serpent starfish in Lee's kelong kitchen.

Zhang then stepped in to help retrieve the shellfish while Wong strategically took over his garlic-chopping duty.

However, even chopping garlic proved to be a challenge for the 30-year-old who confessed to Lee that she hated doing it because of the lingering odour and how it made her sneeze.

Lee asked if she even liked eating garlic. She responded: "I really love it!"

A bewildered Lee then asked about her other culinary skills to which she giggled and declared that she could cook instant noodles.

Ng's kitchen experience wasn't any better when, while peeling prawns, he explaimed: "Wah, this is the first time I'm doing this!"

The 43-year-old revealed he had never cooked for himself and even during his National Service days, he would rather "starve to death" than whip up some instant noodles for himself.

Despite the lighthearted ribbing about their lack of culinary skills, the episode offered a glimpse into the personal growth of these actors.

Ng candidly shared how he had become "very focused on getting rid of excess baggage" in recent years. He also said he used to be stubborn and prone to overthinking but now allows himself to let nature take its course.

In a separate interview segment, Lee suggested that Ng was taking ownership of his achievements and performances rather than blaming others' opinions of him.

Lee also asked Ng about his experience studying acting in New York. The actor revealed that the most valuable lesson came not just from the classroom, but from his independent life there.

He spoke of experiencing heightened emotions, being easily moved to tears or laughter. He believes this is crucial for an actor as "acting and real life are closely intertwined".