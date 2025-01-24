58-year-old arrested in $628k drug bust at Woodlands Checkpoint

At Woodlands Checkpoint, drugs concealed in various parts of a car driven by a Singaporean man were found on Jan 20.

A 58-year-old Singaporean man was arrested after drugs worth more than $628,000 were found in his car at Woodlands Checkpoint on Jan 20.

The man had arrived in a Singapore-registered car at Woodlands Checkpoint at about 11pm.

During enhanced checks of the car, Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers found 10 black bundles hidden under the driver’s seat and another five under the front passenger seat.

“As the bundles were suspected to contain controlled drugs, the man was immediately placed under arrest and the case was handed over to the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) for further investigation,” said ICA and CNB in a joint statement.

The bundles were later found to contain drugs amounting to about 5,653g of heroin, 14g of Ice, 11g of Ecstasy and 2,000 Erimin-5 tablets, estimated to be worth more than $628,000.

The drugs found could potentially feed the addiction of about 2,700 abusers for a week, according to ICA and CNB.

Cash of $48.60 and RM1,640.90 (S$500) were also seized.

Those who import into or export from Singapore more than 15g of diamorphine (pure heroin) may face the death penalty under the Misuse of Drugs Act.