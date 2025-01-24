4 SCDF officers injured in fire engine-trailer collision

The fire engine was returning to the Sungei Kadut fire post after responding to a fire in the area, which turned out to be a false alarm.

Four Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers were taken to the hospital after the fire engine they were travelling in collided with a trailer in the afternoon on Jan 23.

SCDF said it was alerted to the accident along Sungei Kadut Street 1 in north-western Singapore at 1.45pm.

In a video uploaded to the Singapore Roads Accident.com Facebook page, a fire engine can be seen after its collision with a trailer.

At least two other fire engines and ambulances can be seen in the background.

SCDF said the fire engine, which was carrying a four-person crew, was returning to the Sungei Kadut fire post after responding to a fire in the area, which turned out to be a false alarm.

An SCDF officer, seated in the front cabin of the fire engine, had to be freed using hydraulic rescue equipment before being taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, along with another officer.

The remaining two officers were taken to Woodlands Health Campus.

All four of them were conscious when taken to the hospitals and have been warded for observation, SCDF added.

The Straits Times has contacted the police for more information.