Comedian Ali Wong getting divorced after eight years of marriage

LOS ANGELES - Actress-comedian Ali Wong and her husband Justin Hakuta, both 39, are divorcing after eight years together.

The couple, who have two daughters aged six and four, met in 2010 at a friend's wedding reception and married four years later.

Wong's representative confirmed the split to People magazine on Tuesday (April 12).

She had previously joked about how she went after Hakuta, an entrepreneur and the son of Japanese-American inventor and television personality Ken Hakuta, in her Netflix stand-up show Ali Wong: Baby Cobra (2016).

"The first thing I learnt about him was that, at the time, he was attending Harvard Business School. And I was like, 'Oh, my God, I'm gonna trap his a**'," she said.

"And I trapped his a** initially by not kissing him until the fifth date, which is a very unusual move on my part. But I did it on purpose because I knew that he was a catch."

In her Netflix comedy show Ali Wong: Don Wong, released this year, she had touched on married life, saying she felt "deep envy" towards single people.

"If you're romantically involved with somebody, and then all of a sudden, that somebody reveals a personality trait that you don't like, you could just leave, move to another city and never see their stupid face again," Wong said.

"Because you didn't make a promise in front of your grandma and all your co-workers and ask your friends to buy you an Instant Pot. You didn't fuse your DNA to create human life that will forever ask you, 'Where's daddy?'"