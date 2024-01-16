Comedian Jee Seok-jin resumes filming of Running Man after short hiatus

South Korean comedian Jee Seok-jin (third from left) returns to variety show Running Man following a hiatus for health reasons.

Comedian Jee Seok-jin resumed filming of Running Man on Jan 15, a month after taking a hiatus due to health issues.

SBS, the South Korean broadcaster that airs the popular South Korean television variety show, announced the news on Running Man’s official Instagram account on Jan 16.

It posted a photo of Jee with the other cast members, along with the caption: “The eldest brother of the show is back. Expect big laughs and fun this year.”

The episode featuring Jee will air on Jan 28.

The 57-year-old South Korean entertainer has been part of Running Man since 2010 and is one of the show’s original members.

The current roster of cast members includes Yoo Jae-suk, Haha, Kim Jong-kook, Song Ji-hyo and Yang Se-chan.

On Dec 18, Jee announced via his agency, ESteem Entertainment, that he was taking a temporary break from filming the K-variety show as he needed treatment after a health screening. He did not elaborate on his condition.

The production team of Running Man also released a statement in Korean and English at the time.

“Jee has played a big role as the reliable eldest brother of Running Man,” it said. “But he was recently advised that he needs rest and treatment for his health.”

At the 2023 SBS Entertainment Awards held on Dec 30, Running Man received the coveted title of Program of the Year, while Jee won the Producer Award, which was chosen by producers of the awards show.