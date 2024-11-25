South Africa’s Summer Cup set to be a scorcher

The 2023 Grade 1 Betway Summer Cup saw an upset win by the Nathan Kotzen-trained Royal Victory, who was ridden by Singapore Gold Cup-winning jockey Muzi Yeni. Gavin Lerena has been handed the reins for the gelding's title defence on Nov 30.

JOHANNESBURG - The debate is already raging over who will win the Grade 1 ZAR6 million (S$445,000) Betway Summer Cup over 2,000m at Turffontein on Nov 30, after the final field was recently unveiled.

Fanciers of 5-2 favourite See It Again will be delighted that the Michael Roberts-trained three-part brother of two-time Durban July winner Do It Again drew barrier 6, which was pulled out of the barrel by the gelding’s jockey Piere Strydom.

A dual Grade 1 winner of the Cape Derby and Daily News 2000 in 2023, See It Again came close to winning the July, South Africa’s most famous race the same year. But he was denied by a head by the Brett Crawford-trained Winchester Mansion, who, incidentally, will be in the way again as he also contests the Betway Summer Cup.

At his last start, See It Again won his second consecutive Pinnacle Stakes (1,600m) at Greyville on Nov 3.

But it is the other Crawford ward who is drawing more attention: his mare Frances Ethel, who will be ridden by four-time UK champion jockey Oisin Murphy who is on a whirlwind visit to South Africa.

The first-time South African-visiting Irish jockey will fly in on the morning of the race and is booked to fly out that evening.

Racing fans will be praying there are no delays to his inbound flight and that rain does not disrupt the meeting.

“Murphy is known for his exceptional skills and numerous Group 1 victories, and he will add an exhilarating global element to Africa’s richest horse race,” said Fundi Sithebe, 4Racing chief executive officer.

“Racing enthusiasts are in for a treat as Murphy competes against South Africa’s finest – and will take Africa’s richest race to a global audience.”

Interestingly, the four-year-old daughter of Rafeef drew gate 7, just on the outside of See It Again, and is quoted as the 7-1 second favourite.

Much of the talk by pundits at the draw was on the defending champion Royal Victory, who had Singapore Gold Cup hero Muzi Yeni aboard at his surprise win in 2023, but who will not be back in the saddle this time.

Nathan Kotzen’s charge finished only 1.2 lengths behind See It Again in the warm-up race and is now 4.5kg better off.

Unfortunately, Gavin Lerena’s mount drew barrier 15 but that is less of a blow on the Standside track than it would be on most courses as there is a 600m back straight before they hit the bend.

The Pathfork five-year-old is trading at 10-1, along with Main Defender and Silver Sanctuary.

Jonathan Blumberg, head of customer experience for Betway Africa, was again pleased to be part of Africa’s richest Group race for the third time.

“At Betway, we are dedicated to delivering an exceptional racing experience in collaboration with 4Racing,” he said.

“Horse racing remains a key focus area for our growth, and we are immensely proud to be part of the Betway Summer Cup, Gauteng’s most anticipated racing event, which has now become the richest Group race in Africa with six million rands in stake.

“The final field and barrier draw event is a great start, not only to the festivities, but also as an opportunity for trainers to finalise their strategic preparations.”

In keeping with the theme of the Betway Summer Cup being the “People’s Race”, Betway underscored their commitment to uplifting the horse racing community by awarding every groom of each horse in the main race with 20,000 rands in recognition of their hard work and dedication.

The current Betway Summer Cup betting market is as follows:

5-2 See It Again

7-1 Frances Ethel

10-1 Main Defender, Royal Victory, Silver Sanctuary

12-1 Winchester Mansion

14-1 Barbaresco

Other 13 runners are upwards of 20-1. 4Racing