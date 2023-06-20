Comedian Nono, TV host Hsu Nai-lin deny sexual harassment allegations

TAIPEI – Comedian Nono and television host Hsu Nai-lin have denied allegations of sexual harassment in Taiwan’s growing #MeToo movement, after TV host Mickey Huang seemingly admitted to charges of inappropriate behaviour on Monday morning.

Former model Amber Chang took to Facebook on Monday afternoon, detailing an incident involving a celebrity more than a decade ago.

“I joined the entertainment industry more than 10 years ago and was lucky to be selected as a regular team member standing behind the host on a certain programme,” she wrote.

Chang said a celebrity guest had asked for her mobile phone number before filming started for the last episode of the show. He then offered to send her home in his car after filming ended at night.

She said the celebrity had hugged her without her approval midway through the journey and then pulled her to the back of the car, kissing her repeatedly and molesting her.

She said he stopped what he was doing after she resisted and pleaded for him to stop.

The celebrity sent her home without apologising. He caressed her thigh and said she would get used to it the next time.

While Chang did not name the celebrity, she said he was a famous comedian whose wife is a Taiwanese singer and that he also ran a successful chicken cutlet business.

Netizens said the description fit Taiwanese comedian Nono, whose real name is Chen Hsuan-yu.

His wife is singer Angel Chu, who is known for her Taiwanese Hokkien songs, and he is the co-founder of the popular Monga fried chicken cutlet chain.

Nono, 52, announced on Facebook in July 2021 that he had withdrawn from Monga’s management as of Dec 31, 2020.

He responded to Chang’s post through his manager, saying: “I have no impression of this person and no recollection of this incident. I will admit my mistake if I did something wrong, but how do I respond when I have no recollection of the incident?”

Chang then commented under her post on Monday night, writing: “Everything I said is true and I am willing to accept legal consequences if there are false accusations. I will welcome the person to sue me.”

Meanwhile, a post written by a Facebook user with the user name Hoho Summer last Thursday has gone viral. It described an incident involving a famous TV host with the surname Hsu.

Hoho Summer, who described herself as a digital creator, wrote on Facebook that she used to be a scriptwriter for variety shows.

She said she had once gone to Green Island with the man and a crew member. She claimed the man had caressed her thigh at a hot spring, and played with her hair and swimsuit straps on a bus.

Hsu, 63, replied through his manager that he had been to Green Island only once – more than 30 years ago, to shoot the TV show Funny Family with host Matilda Tao.

Separately, the Taiwanese media reported that Huang was discharged from hospital on Tuesday morning.

The 51-year-old – who is married to actress Summer Meng – reportedly attempted self-mutilation after he seemingly admitted on Monday in three Facebook videos to allegations of sexual harassment made by a female netizen named Zofia.

Meng’s manager urged the public to give the actress time and said the couple will face up to the issue.

Huang also made several allegations of misconduct against more than 10 Taiwanese artistes in his videos.

He claimed TV host Dee Hsu; her sister, actress Barbie Hsu; South Korean musician and Barbie Hsu’s husband DJ Koo; and TV host Aya Liu had all taken drugs.

Liu and the Hsu sisters have denied the allegations, with Liu saying she will take legal action.

Huang also hinted that popular TV host Jacky Wu has complicated relationships with several women.

Wu, 60, reacted on Facebook on Tuesday morning, saying Huang was jealous of his achievements.

He added that Huang should not have dragged others in the industry down and should focus on himself.

就事論事。 就當作是娛樂吧！ 可能是因為我女兒多，身為一個父親的角度。 完全不能接受！ 公理正義必須要存在！ Posted by 吳宗憲 Jacky Wu on Monday, June 19, 2023