Desmond Tan rubs shoulders with Lee Min-ho in Bangkok

(From left) Local actor Desmond Tan, Filipino actress Heart Evangelista, Thai actress Bella Ranee Campen, South Korean actor Lee Min-ho and Singapore influencer Mae Tan at the opening of Fendi Siam Paragon Men Boutique in Bangkok.

How often does one get to mingle with South Korean heart-throb Lee Min-ho?

Local actor Desmond Tan got to rub shoulders with the K-drama superstar twice in two months.

Tan was one of several celebrity guests at the opening of Fendi’s men’s boutique in Siam Paragon in Bangkok on Feb 1. Lee was the biggest celebrity at the star-studded event.

The home-grown actor last met The King: Eternal Monarch (2020) star at Fendi’s Fall/Winter 2024 show held in Milan on Jan 13.

Tan, 37, took to Instagram on Feb 5 to share photos of the event. He also posed with Filipino actress Heart Evangelista, as well as Thai stars such as Bella Ranee Campen, Mario Maurer and Dew Jirawat Sutivanichsak.

“Creating unforgettable memories together with my Fendi family at the new Siam Paragon Men’s Boutique,” Tan wrote. “Thrilled to meet many new friends during this remarkable celebration.”

Apart from mingling with regional celebrities, the All That Glitters (2023) actor is also preparing for his biggest role yet – becoming a father.

Tan shared with his Instagram followers some photos of himself shopping for “the little one” at Courts Nojima at The Heeren on Feb 3.

He wrote how he was “scared” by his chance encounter with zealous NewJeans fans who were trying to catch a glimpse of the popular K-pop girl group. NewJeans were performing at Nike’s new flagship store, which is next to The Heeren.