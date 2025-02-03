Queiroz rises to the occasion

Pacific Padrino (Bruno Queiroz) getting the better of Good Fight (Blaike McDougall, obscured) and Antipodean (Shafiq Rizuan) in the Chinese New Year Prosperity Trophy (1,600m) at Sungai Besi in Kuala Lumpur on Jan 31.

Brazilian jockey Bruno Queiroz did not return home empty-handed at his first Malaysian raid during the Chinese New Year.

Flying in from his Rio de Janeiro base for a short two-day licence granted by the Selangor Turf Club (SLTC), Singapore’s last champion jockey rode two winners from 14 rides – collecting the biggest hongbao in the RM100,000 Chinese New Year Trophy (1,600m) on Jan 31.

By claiming victory in Kuala Lumpur’s highlight race to usher in the Year of the Snake, Queiroz was also looping the loop in a most auspicious manner.

The winner Pacific Padrino ($30) happened to also be the horse who capped Queiroz’s four-timer at Kranji’s farewell day on Oct 5. But, more pointedly, he touched off compatriot Manoel Nunes – who was denied a sixth gong – by a whisker in the title race.

The only difference is that the Pacific Stable-owned Street Boss five-year-old is no longer trained by Daniel Meagher but by two-time Singapore champion trainer Jason Ong.

On the other hand, Pacific Padrino’s neck victory was highly reminiscent of Queiroz’s Singapore championship clincher.

On both occasions, the 23-year-old jockey had to time his run to a tee to finish ahead of his rivals.

“I know this horse very well. I watched his last race when he ran second with Jerlyn (Seow),” he said.

“I knew there’d be some speed in the race. He jumped very well and I let him settle in midfield.

“As he has only a short burst, I had to wait before letting him go around horses into the home straight.

“After I got here on Wednesday, I rode him in trackwork on the next day. Jason was very confident he would run well.”

Queiroz revealed it was an invitation from the SLTC which teed him back up with one of his staunchest supporters during his two years at Kranji (2023 and 2024).

“Michael Fong (SLTC chief executive officer) invited me to come ride in KL during Chinese New Year,” he said.

“I liked the idea as it would be my first time riding in Malaysia. I spoke to Jason and he said he was running Pacific Vampire and Pacific Padrino on that day.

“I also talked with some owners and trainers, who said they would support me. So, I thought I’d give it a try and SLTC was very good, they paid for my air tickets, and I thank them for that.

“I like it here, it reminds me of Kranji. I may come back again in a month’s time.”

Pacific Vampire, arguably his favourite horse at Kranji, is the main unfinished business he wants to take care of.

Queiroz rode the Impending five-year-old on the second day on Feb 2.

But, despite showing his customary blistering gate speed to open up to a big lead down the back straight in the Wilayah Silver Bowl Trophy (1,200m), the four-time winner (three, all over 1,200m, with Queiroz up) wilted like he did in the Grand Singapore Gold Cup to finish at the rear.

While the 2,000m of the Gold Cup found him out, much better was expected over his pet trip of 1,200m, but Queiroz is not judging him hastily.

“He wasn’t ready. We saw it in his trials,” he said.

“He’ll improve after that first run. Let’s hope I get another chance on him.”

Queiroz enjoyed better luck earlier aboard the Ricky Choi-trained Platinum Glory ($13) in the Kuala Lumpur Stakes, a Class 4B race (1,400m).

On the next morning on Feb 3, he flew back to Brazil, with the likelihood it is not the last time he revisits this part of the world – or further down South.

“I’ve done well back home since I left Singapore. I won 27 races, including two Group 3s, and even though I missed most of the season, I’m in 10th position,” he said.

“I could only come to Malaysia for a short stay as I’ve got the Brazil Triple Crown next Sunday (Feb 9).

“I’ve also applied to ride in New Zealand. (Trainer) Stephen Gray helped me with the paperwork, and I’m waiting for the visa.

“Initially, I thought of Australia, but New Zealand could be better for me. Hopefully, I can move there next month.”

