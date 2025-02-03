Feb 4 South Africa (Fairview) form analysis

Race 1 (1,000m)

Exciting newcomer (1) ARABIAN BLUE could be the next in line to show her talent. She is a well related daughter of Heavenly Blue.

(3) FIERY COUNTESS has run two fair races and should have every chance against inexperienced individuals.

(6) PRICELESS TREASURE has speed on both sides of her pedigree and should be fast.

(2) FARAWAY GIRL is out of a speedy female line and could be precocious as well.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(1) SHEETS AND GOGGLES and (7) LITTLE LEXI bring fair Western Cape form into the race. The former had excuses as a beaten favourite last time but she can make amends. Little Lexi did not enjoy going further last time. She should bounce back and receiving weight from Sheets And Goggles helps.

(5) OH YOKO has run some fair races but has also disappointed. She could benefit from gate 1.

(4) TUNE AGAIN is holding form. She should be right there.

Race 3 (2,000m)

(1) OFFICIAL SECRET is weighted to win and should be hard to beat over the extra ground after dropping in distance.

(2) LADY SILVANO is one from one over the course and distance. She was well clear of Official Secret in the Lady’s Bracelet and needs to be taken seriously again.

(7) EPIKLEROS is a consistent sort who has run well over the course and distance. She could figure in this kind of contest.

(3) MEDLERS TART has battled recently but can run well on her day.

Race 4 (1,200m)

(1) GRAND OASIS has the form needed to win over the course and distance. He has drawn well too.

(2) CHILI BOMB finished ahead of Grand Oasis when the pair raced at Highveld. He has also run well in KwaZulu-Natal and could make a winning local debut.

(3) BROOKSIDER would have found his last race a bit short. He should strip fitter at his second start after a rest.

(5) BRIGHT FUTURE has earning potential.

Race 5 (1,600m)

(2) COULDITBE had things go wrong in her last start. She is better than that and may just be looking for the Polytrack.

(1) SEPTEMBER FLOWER won well last time. She is by One World and out of a Dynasty mare, so she has scope for further improvement over the extra ground.

(5) FLIGHT DISPLAY was not hindered by the wide draw as she produced a solid finish to win after a rest. She could have more to come.

(4) CANFORD QUEEN is a bit better than her last run when well behind Flight Display. She could go close back on the 1,600m.

Race 6 (1,600m)

(1) RUN THE WORLD is back in the Eastern Cape after winning his maiden race. He has been a steady improver but the Polytrack may unlock further improvement.

Mare (8) GET IT DONE is best in at the weights and, after being denied a win last time, she could go one better despite the widest gate.

There should not be much between stablemates (4) MEETATHEWINDSOR and (2) LEGAL THRILLER.

Race 7 (1,200m)

(1) LOVEGRASS won very well on local debut. She has more to show and jumps from the best draw.

(2) YOU WIN AGAIN was beaten as odds-on favourite last time but can make amends at her third run after a rest.

(10) JAMBO SANA cannot be discounted. She won two before her saddle slipped last time. Nevertheless, she ran a decent race.

(5) IDITA gave signs last time she could be on the comeback trail.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(5) IGUGULETHU has run two decent races in a row. He finished strongly last time but has drawn wide and will need the race to suit.

(3) TRAVEL MASTER ran some cracking races in defeat before losing his rider last time. He must be taken seriously.

(2) COASTAL PATH is going for a three-peat and, if he can overcome his wide gate, he can get there.

(8) GLOBETONIC won in good style last time and needs to be respected.