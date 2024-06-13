'Er Gu' goes digital: Veteran actors reunite for bank ads

A dose of nostalgia meets modern banking in a new series of advertisements featuring some of Singapore's most beloved actors from the 1980s.

Local actress Zheng Wanling, known for her roles in dramas like On The Fringe and Fury Of The Dragon, recently took to Instagram to share her latest project – a series of advertisements for OCBC bank.

What makes these ads particularly noteworthy is the presence of her co-stars: veteran actors Cai Pingkai and Yun Changcou.

Cai, affectionately known as Er Gu to a generation of Singaporeans who grew up watching the popular 1980s sitcom Neighbours, stars alongside Wanling in two of the advertisements.

"Saw Er Gu the other day, we were having fun queuing up," Zheng, 59, shared in the caption of one Instagram post.

The light-hearted advertisement shows Zheng teaching Er Gu a "simpler way to queue" at the bank using her mobile banking app.

In another ad, Er Gu finds herself at a restaurant without her wallet, prompting Zheng to demonstrate the convenience of PayNow.

Zheng also teamed up with Yun Changcou, whose extensive acting credits include iconic shows like The Return Of The Condor Heroes and Under One Roof, for an advertisement highlighting the importance of financial security.

In the ad, Zheng helps Yun identify a potential scam and provides him with tips on protecting his bank account.

The advertisements offer a delightful blend of nostalgia and relevance, proving that even our most seasoned actors are embracing the digitalisation of banking.