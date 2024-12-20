Naomi Neo, Jianhao Tan top S'pore influencer list again

Jianhao Tan and his wife Debbie Soon (left) are among the top five most influential influencers in Singapore. Naomi Neo (right) has retained her standing as Singapore's most influential influencer.

Singaporean content creators Naomi Neo and Jianhao Tan have emerged again as the country’s top influencers, according to figures released by media intelligence and data analytics firm Meltwater in a new year-end report on Dec 19.

Neo, 28, and Tan, 31, have retained their first and second positions respectively on Meltwater’s Social Media Influence 10 list.

The report ranks influencers according to their Klear score. Klear is Meltwater’s influencer management platform with a database of 30 million influencers globally. The Klear score is an overall influence indicator that considers the influencers’ following, reach, quality of engagement and audience quality, which includes factors such as whether their followers are authentic users.

According to the report, Neo and Tan received Klear scores of 99 out of 100 – the same as in 2023. However, Neo edged Tan out in estimated audience reach with 2.6 million, while Tan has an audience reach of over 800,000.

Neo, who has 939,000 followers on Instagram, got her start as a beauty and fashion blogger, while Tan found fame doing comedic skits on YouTube. He has more than 7.5 million subscribers to his channel.

In 2023, Neo, Tan, Ah Boys To Men (2012 to 2017) actors Noah Yap and Tosh Zhang, as well as actress Kimberly Chia were the respective top five on the list. All received a Klear score of 99.

The scores have changed in 2024. Zhang received 97, which places him at No. 3, and Yap’s 95 lands him at No. 4. Tan’s wife, influencer Debbie Soon, nabbed the fifth spot with a 93 score.

Chia, who starred in Mediacorp series such as A Song To Remember (2011) and is part of local entertainment agency NoonTalk Media’s stable of artistes, is now No. 7.

Actress Jayley Woo is No. 6, while Singapore Idol singer Taufik Batisah is No. 8 and influencer Shantay Zhou No. 9. Another NoonTalk star, China-born actor Xu Bin (My Star Bride, 2021), is No. 10.

According to Meltwater’s most recent Global Digital Report, spending on influencer marketing in 2024 reached US$93.15 million (S$126.7 million) in Singapore, a 15.4 per cent increase from the previous year.