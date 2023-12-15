Fann Wong, Zoe Tay among Singapore stars going overseas for year-end holidays

Fann Wong with her husband Christopher Lee and their son Zed in New York (left) and Zoe Tay skiing in France.

You may spot local stars with their families while vacationing overseas during this year-end season.

Celebrity couple Fann Wong and Christopher Lee, both 52, took their nine-year-old son Zed to New York in the United States.

Fann shared photos taken with Lee and Zed on social media on Dec 14, with their location tagged as Thompson Central Park in the American metropolis.

“In the heart of the concrete jungle, enjoying a day in New York’s Central Park, while Zed’s one happy kid with the latest Diary Of A Wimpy Kid release,” she wrote.

The actress and her son were seen in front of an open-air book stall, with Zed holding Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: No Brainer, the 18th book of the series which was released on Oct 24.

She shared more photos of herself and Zed on a horse carriage on Dec 15, writing: “A whimsical adventure through Central Park, not on Santa’s Sleigh but on a graceful elegant horse carriage.”

She also thanked her husband for the “beautiful photos” he had taken of them.

Veteran actress Zoe Tay was at the French resort of Tignes for her vacation. The Mediacorp ah jie (big sister in Chinese) was seen in photos posted on social media on Dec 14 wearing ski gear at the commune best known as a snow ski resort.

“Bonjour. It’s a joy to be able to feel at ease while on a free and easy trip climbing the mountain,” she wrote in Chinese.

“I skied through different small towns with different styles in France and experienced different beautiful scenery along the way. It was really enjoyable.”

The 55-year-old disclosed that she went for lessons so that she could ski better, as her husband Philip Chionh and their sons noted that she had made some progress.

“Even though my whole body is sore and my back hurts, I will persevere and keep working hard, because it will be better tomorrow,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, actress veteran Huang Biren travelled to Japan.

Sharing a photo of herself with a bowl of ramen on Dec 11, she wrote: “Simple yet super yummy” and included the hashtag #japantravel.

The 54-year-old, who is married with three children, posted a photo taken with her mother later in the day.

She also shared two photos of herself at Tokyo Disneyland over the next two days, writing on Dec 13: “Always delighted to be here.”

The actress headed to Kyoto after that, sharing a photo of herself on the streets of the city on Dec 14, with one of the hashtags indicating that she was at the Kiyomizu-dera temple. She wrote that Kyoto was very different from other Japanese cities.

Singapore actor Mark Lee took his family to Taiwan, as he and his wife Catherine Ng shared on Dec 14 a video of their family on the trip and their itinerary in Taoyuan city on day one.