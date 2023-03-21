HK actor Lee Lung Kei, 72, transfers all 7 of his properties to 36-year-old girlfriend

Hong Kong actor Lee Lung Kei (left) and Chris Wong have been dating for more than four years.

Many people like going the extra mile for the people they love most, but former TVB actor Lee Lung Kei may have taken it a step further.

In a recent interview with Hong Kong media, Lee, 72, revealed that he had already transferred all seven of his properties to his 36-year-old girlfriend, Chris Wong.

He had done so in an effort to secure her future after marriage, China Press reported.

Despite the significant age difference, the couple has been in a stable relationship for the past four years. Lee credited this to the many common interests they share.

In the interview, Lee said that he and Wong both share a love for aviation – with him being an avid remote control airplane enthusiast who has represented Hong Kong in competitions while Wong is an aircraft engineer skilled in flying a small aircraft.

The couple's relationship first came to light in 2020 when Hong Kong media reported that Wong – who was carrying Lee's child – suffered a miscarriage.

In February, the Journey To The West star talked about his plans to marry her later this year.

However, he said that he will have to ask Wong's parents for their blessing first and discuss more details about the wedding date and dowry.

Lee added that the only thing he can confirm for now is that the wedding ceremony will be low-profile.

"If all goes well, we will get married this year, but I want to keep it low profile. There won't be a wedding banquet. I will only invite a few friends for a meal," he said. - THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK