Actress Jeanette Aw praised for impressive dance cover of ‘Flower’ on TikTok

Local actress Jeanette Aw may be new to TikTok, but she’s already made waves with her very first post.

In a video posted on April 22, the 43-year-old covered the dance choreography of K-pop song “Flower”, the solo debut of Jisoo from Blackpink.

Aw, who is trained in ballet, performed the moves with two flower rings in her palms, against the backdrop of a pink studio.

The video has garnered more than 80,000 views and close to 3,000 likes.

Commenters praised her elegant moves, with some even pointing out that they could tell she was trained in ballet.

The song, released on March 31, hit the charts immediately and peaked at number two on the Billboard Global 200.

Besides Aw, many have taken to social media to cover the song’s simple but catchy choreography.