K-actor Jang Keun-suk reveals thyroid cancer diagnosis

South Korean actor Jang Keun-suk shocked fans on Aug 16 when he revealed on his personal YouTube channel that he has been battling thyroid cancer.

In a minute-long video titled “Hello, this is Jang Keun-suk. I have something to confess”, the 37-year-old star revealed that he was diagnosed with thyroid cancer in October 2023.

The video, filmed in a car, began with Jang saying: “It has been two weeks since I’ve had surgery.”

Shown with a black mask pulled down to his chin, Jang said he still has trouble opening his mouth fully. He then disclosed that he was diagnosed with thyroid cancer over a year ago.

“Would people be surprised if they knew?” he asked.

He proceeded to explain that he kept his diagnosis private because he did not want to worry his fans. He also assured the public that his surgery went well.

Still, the experience has been harrowing. “I have been so scared for the past eight days (after the surgery) because I couldn’t move properly, I couldn’t exercise, I couldn’t do anything,” he recounted.

The video then cut to clips of Jang seemingly at a hospital. He was also seen with a slightly swollen face with tissue paper in his mouth. Words on the screen read: “Thankfully, results from my two-week follow-up check-up after the surgery are good. I’m glad that I’m able to tell everyone the news in this manner. I’m very healthy now.”

While it is unclear when the video was filmed, Jang’s management agency later confirmed to South Korean media outlets that he was diagnosed with thyroid cancer in October 2023 and underwent surgery in May.

Jang can be seen most recently in the South Korean Netflix reality series The Influencer, which premiered on Aug 6. He is best known for his early work in idol dramas such as Beethoven Virus (2008) and You’re Beautiful (2009). The latter shot him to regional fame in Japan and South-east Asia and gained him the nickname “Asia Prince”.

His Japanese EP Let Me Cry landed at the top of Japan’s Oricon single chart when it was released in 2011. He became the first non-Japanese act to have a debut single claim the top spot.