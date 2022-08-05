K-drama Little Women's trailer shows scenes from Singapore

Actress Kim Go-eun stars in upcoming K-drama Little Women, which filmed some scenes in Singapore.

The trailer for upcoming K-drama Little Women, which filmed some scenes in Singapore, features familiar sights such as Marina Bay Sands and The Fullerton Hotel.

The official trailer, released on Wednesday (Aug 3) by broadcaster tvN, stoked excitement for the eagerly awaited South Korean adaptation of the classic novel of the same name by Louisa May Alcott, which will air on Sept 3.

The series chronicles the trials and tribulations of three sisters involved in a case against a rich and powerful family.

Stars Kim Go-eun and Wi Ha-joon, who had flown to film in Singapore, can be spotted in the trailer. Actresses Nam Ji-hyun and Park Ji-hu play the two younger sisters to Kim's character in the 12-episode series.

The brief 30-second teaser showed glimpses of Singapore, including an aerial view of Marina Bay Sands and the driveway of The Fullerton Hotel with a London cab pulling up to it.

In June and July, the show's cast and crew had filmed in Singapore, sparking much interest.

A number of fans also posted friendly encounters with Wi while he was out and about. He even took time off filming to visit Universal Studios Singapore.