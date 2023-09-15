King The Land actress Yoona in Singapore on Sept 28 for Estee Lauder events

The singer-actress, who is Estee Lauder's Asia-Pacific ambassador, will be at Ion Orchard and Paragon.

South Korean actress-singer Yoona will have the chance to indulge in chilli and pepper crabs again when she is in Singapore later in September.

The self-professed crab aficionado and star of the hit K-drama romantic comedy King The Land (2023) will be here on Sept 28 for two Estee Lauder events as the brand’s Asia-Pacific ambassador. The American beauty giant announced the news on Instagram on Friday.

Yoona, who is also a member of popular K-pop group Girls’ Generation, was last in town in 2018 for a fashion event. At the time, she mentioned she had fond memories of Singapore’s favourite crustacean dishes.

Fans of the 33-year-old can catch her at Estee Lauder’s Ion Orchard store at 11am and at the brand’s Beauty Sleep Lounge at Paragon at 6.30pm.

Those who were among the first 50 customers to purchase The Hydrated Radiance Set ($243) will be invited to the exclusive Estee Lauder zone at either event. Limited to one purchase each person, the set went on sale on Friday at the Ion Orchard store and Metro Paragon counter.

Yoona made her debut with Girls’ Generation in 2007. Over the years, the group rose to become one of K-pop’s most prominent acts. She made her solo singing debut in 2016 with a single, Deoksugung Stonewall Walkway, and an EP, Blossom.

She has also established herself as an actress, having starred in numerous hit K-drama series such as The K2 (2017), Big Mouth (2022) and, most recently, King The Land, sharing the screen with K-drama actor Lee Jun-ho.

Lee, 33, who is also a member of K-pop boy band 2PM, will be visiting Singapore shortly after Yoona to hold his first fan meeting here on Dec 8.