BTS singer J-Hope to perform in Singapore in April

South Korean rapper J-Hope of K-pop sensation BTS is coming to Singapore in April.

The 30-year-old announced on Instagram on Jan 10 that he is embarking on his first solo world tour in 2025.

He will kick off the Hope On The Stage tour with a three-day concert at Seoul’s KSPO Dome from Feb 28 to March 2.

The singer, whose real name is Jung Ho-seok, will then travel to North America in March and April, performing in Brooklyn, Chicago, Mexico City, San Antonio, Oakland and Los Angeles.

J-Hope will then return to Asia in April, performing in Manila and Saitama before coming to Singapore.

He will perform at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on April 26 and 27. Ticketing details for the Singapore shows have yet to be announced.

The rapper will travel to Jakarta, Bangkok, Macau, Taipei and Osaka in May and June.

Shortly after confirming his world tour, J-Hope announced on social media that he will put out new music in March. The singer released his debut studio album, Jack In The Box, in July 2022.

Suga was the first member of BTS to headline his own solo tour in 2023. The 31-year-old made a stop in Singapore in June 2023 for three sold-out shows at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

BTS – which also consist of Jin, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook – were last in Singapore in January 2019 for a one-night gig at the National Stadium, as part of their Love Yourself World Tour.

The septet’s music career was put on hold after the members began enlisting for mandatory military service in South Korea from December 2022.

Jin, 32, was the first to be discharged from service in June 2024, followed by J-Hope in October 2024. The rest of the members are scheduled to complete their service in June 2025.