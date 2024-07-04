Lee Min Ho gets fat-shamed after appearing in skincare ad

Lee Min Ho has spoken about how his diet can affect his look.

South Korean actor Lee Min Ho has come under fire for his appearance in a recent advertisement for Azarine Cosmetics.

Although the 37-year-old actor, known for his captivating roles in The Legend of the Blue Sea and The King: Eternal Monarch, undeniably sported slightly puffy features in the 20-second ad, close-up shots still showed his flawless complexion, which the skincare brand aims to promote.

However, online trolls wasted no time resorting to fat-shaming, with some cruel comments like "Who is this uncle?" and "He is probably all saggy now."

It's important to remember that appearances don't define a person's worth.

While fans defended Lee's looks, others questioned the camerawork.

Some supporters expressed genuine worry about the actor's well-being, given that he has previously opened up about liver problems that can cause puffiness due to lack of rest.

This isn't the first instance of Lee being unfairly criticised for his appearance. Last year, netizens made rude remarks about his jawline after a public appearance.

The actor has also spoken about how his diet can affect his look, though he assures fans he prioritises healthy eating habits while filming projects.

Lee is slated to appear in the upcoming drama Ask the Stars and recently wrapped up filming for the movie Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint.