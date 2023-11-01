Lee Seung-gi and Lee Da-in expecting their first child in February

SEOUL – South Korean idol Lee Seung-gi is set to become a father.

South Korean media outlet JTBC News reported on Wednesday that his wife, South Korean actress Lee Da-in, is pregnant with their first child.

The news was confirmed by the 36-year-old singer-actor’s agency Human Made, which he set up in mid-2021.

The pregnancy was also confirmed later by his wife’s agency 9ato Entertainment, which added that she is due to give birth in February 2024 and will prioritise her health and the stability of the pregnancy.

Lee Da-in, who will turn 31 on Sunday, is working on the television series Lovers.

Filming of the historical romance K-drama is expected to continue until the final week of the broadcast, but her part is almost completed.

The celebrity couple first went public with their relationship in May 2021 and tied the knot on April 7, 2023. There were rumours of her pregnancy before and shortly after the wedding, but her agency denied them.