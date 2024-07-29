Man uses Zhao Lusi's photo to beg for money

Zhao's old photo that was used by the beggar.

Chengdu-born actor Zhao Lusi years ago shared on Weibo a photo of herself from schooldays.

That same photo recently made an appearance in the streets of China – on a beggar's appeal for money to help his "daughter with leukaemia".

The scam was spotted by a Chinese netizen who shared on Weibo a video of the man kneeling on the ground.

He claimed to be a father to a daughter suffering from leukaemia, according to 8days.

There was a sign propped up next to the man. On it was an old photo of Zhao in middle school and the words "save this young life".

The sign also explained that the man's “daughter” was gravely ill and he needed to raise another 150,000 yuan ($27,745) for her surgery. On the ground in front of him was a cardboard box lid with some money on it.

Chengdu-based Hong Xing News reported that the video was shot at Tangxia Street in Wenzhou, Zhejiang province.

The media outlet cited a street vendor as saying that the man set up his begging spot at about 6pm on July 23 but left after 10 minutes or so. The vendor did not recall seeing the beggar before that.

Zhao is known for her role in The Romance Of Tiger And Rose and was last seen in fantasy drama The Last Immortal.