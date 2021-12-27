Meghan Markle gets front-page apology from tabloid

Ms Meghan Markle had requested that her father stop speaking to the media and exploiting her relationship with Prince Harry.

LONDON - Meghan Markle, Britain's Duchess of Sussex, received a front-page acknowledgement on Sunday (Dec 26) from a British tabloid that it had breached her privacy.

The Mail on Sunday had earlier in December lost its appeal against a London High Court ruling that it and its digital counterpart Mail Online had infringed on her privacy in 2019 by publishing extracts of her handwritten letter to her father.

The duchess had written the letter a few months after she wedded Prince Harry, Queen Elizabeth II's grandson, in May 2018.

In the letter, the former actress of television show Suits (2011-2019) requested that Mr Thomas Markle stop speaking to the media and exploiting her relationship with Harry.

Netizens noted on Twitter that the Mail had quietly buried the statement by publishing it during the most low-key news period of the year - Christmas.

If a court has ordered your newspaper to issue a front page statement acknowledging your legal defeat to Meghan Markle, why not shove it out on the quietest news day of the year? Merry Christmas to one and all! pic.twitter.com/VCqPYniXQj — Jim Waterson (@jimwaterson) December 25, 2021

Pictures shared on the social media site show the apology at the bottom of The Mail on Sunday's Dec 26 front page.

In a longer statement on the Mail Online website, the publisher said that "financial remedies have been agreed".

In a statement on Dec 2, Meghan said her victory over the tabloid is "for anyone who has ever felt scared to stand up for what's right".

"While this win is precedent-setting, what matters most is that we are now collectively brave enough to reshape a tabloid industry that conditions people to be cruel, and profits from the lies and pain that they create," she added.

The duchess and her husband recently shared the first photo of their daughter Lilibet Diana. The family Christmas card showed them both with the six-month-old, along with their son Archie Harrison, two.