Group 1 wins for Voyage Bubble, Ka Ying Rising again

HONG KONG - Underscoring his status as Hong Kong’s premier miler, Voyage Bubble claimed a second straight HK$13 million (S$2.28 million) Group 1 Stewards’ Cup (1,600m) and three-wins-in-a-row for jockey James McDonald and trainer Ricky Yiu at Sha Tin on Jan 19.

Receiving a smooth passage throughout, the six-year-old Voyage Bubble settled behind leaders California Spangle and Beauty Eternal after breaking from barrier four. Turning for home, Voyage Bubble ($9 on the Singapore tote) quickly made ground to hit the lead with 400m left to run.

“I reckon this is the best he’s felt since I’ve ridden him. He strode around to the start with a real purpose and he’s such an easy horse to read.” said McDonald.

This is Voyage Bubble’s third Group 1 win after victories in this race in 2024 and last month’s HK$36 million Group 1 Longines Hong Kong Mile (1,600m).

The uncomplicated Deep Field gelding – owned by the Sunshine And Moonlight Syndicate – now boasts nine wins from 23 starts and earnings of HK$77.87 million. Among his triumphs is a success in the 2023 BMW Hong Kong Derby (2,000m).

“I’m going to watch the replay a few times, that was a good race to watch. He seems to do his job a little bit easier every time and you can see he’s improving still with every race. He’s just a really talented horse and he’s very straightforward to ride,” said Yiu.

The Stewards’ Cup is the first leg of the Triple Crown which carries a HK$10 million bonus on offer to any horse who can also win the HK$13 million Group 1 Citi Hong Kong Gold Cup (2,000m) on Feb 23 and HK$13 million Group 1 Standard Chartered Champions & Chater Cup (2,400m) on May 25.

“We’re going to give the Triple Crown a crack. Besides his Derby win, he was second to a very good horse (Romantic Warrior) in the Gold Cup last year. That’s a very good indication that he can go up to that distance no problem.” said Yiu.

River Verdon (1993/94) is the only Triple Crown winner in Hong Kong racing history.

Voyage Bubble (2024 & 2025) joins Always Plentiful (1985 & 1986), Electronic Unicorn (2002 & 2003) and Good Ba Ba (2008 & 2009) as the fourth horse to claim consecutive Stewards’ Cups.

In the HK$13 million Group 1 Centenary Sprint Cup (1,200m), David Hayes-anointed Ka Ying Rising ($5.30) as “probably the best horse” he has trained, while Zac Purton described the speedster as a “really special horse” after the four-year-old’s incredible record-breaking win at Sha Tin.

Clocking 1min 07.20sec in a phenomenal display of sustained speed, Ka Ying Rising lowered the track record for the second time this season, eclipsing the 1min 07.43sec he posted on Nov 17, to secure his 10th win from 12 starts and leaving Hayes and Purton awestruck.

“He did surprise Zac when he jumped well and then went to the lead – to lead those fast horses so easily just shows his versatility. He can take a sit, or he just leads. He’s certainly the best sprinter I’ve had anything to do with and probably the best horse,” said Hayes.

“He just doesn’t lose – and I know he lost twice when he was immature – but now he’s mature, he’s just got that ability to win.”

Purton, who has ridden a string of champion Hong Kong sprinters during a glittering career, said facts and figures underscored Ka Ying Rising’s extraordinary talent.

Asked if the four-year-old was the best sprinter he had ever ridden, Purton said: “He’s right up there. He’s doing things that other sprinters haven’t done, winning with the ease he’s winning with, running the times he’s running.”

The Centenary Sprint Cup is the first leg of the Hong Kong Speed Series.

Hayes confirmed Ka Ying Rising would chase a HK$5 million bonus by winning the HK$13 million Group 1 Queen’s Silver Jubilee Cup (1,400m) on Feb 23 and the HK$22 million Group 1 Chairman’s Sprint Prize (1,200m) on April 27.

Longer term, Hayes is contemplating a tilt at the Group 1 The Everest (1,200m) – worth AU$20 million (S$16.9 million) – at Randwick Racecourse in Sydney, Australia on Oct 18.

HKJC