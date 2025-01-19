Four taken to hospital in 9-vehicle collision on PIE

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it was alerted to the accident at about 3.25pm on Jan 18.

Four people were taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital after a chain collision involving eight cars and a van took place along the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE), after the Stevens Road exit, on Jan 18.

The police said a male car driver and three female passengers from another car were taken to hospital. The four people, who are aged between 34 and 77, were conscious when they were taken to hospital.

Eight car drivers and a van driver, aged between 31 and 73, are assisting with investigations, the police added.

A video posted on Facebook group Complaint Singapore shows at least nine vehicles parked in the centre lane of the road. An SCDF ambulance can be seen parked behind the vehicles. A traffic police motorcycle appears to be parked in front of the ambulance.

The video also shows several officers tending to those at the site of the accident. Officers are seen bringing a stretcher as some people stand nearby.

The Jan 18 accident is the latest in a spate of chain collisions on Singapore’s roads. At least five other multi-vehicle accidents have been reported within a two-month span.