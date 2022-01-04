No kissing or touching before marriage: Jacelyn Tay tells her curious 10-year-old son

Talking about sex with your children is important. That point wasn't lost on local actress Jacelyn Tay recently when she was faced with the challenging moment of having an open conversation with her 10-year-old son on the topic.

In an Instagram post on Jan 3, Tay, 46, detailed the exchange and revealed her thoughts on discussing the topic with her son, Zavier, who kicked off the topic by asking his mother: "Does it really feel good when [the] penis goes into [the] vagina?"

The former Mediacorp actress said she was candid in her response and explained that the act of penetration does indeed feel good. She went on to further explain that one should enjoy the act of sex only with the person they're married to.

"If you feel good with anyone for sexual pleasure, then there is something wrong with you," she told the boy, likening it to the high one gets from drugs or junk food.

She also went on to warn Zavier about the dangers of casual sex and said it would increase one’s chances of contracting sexually transmitted diseases, and "contaminate" the soul and spirit.

Tay shared that she also encouraged Zavier to steer clear of activities that may lead to sex, including "kissing and touching" the opposite sex before marriage and "dirty talks" about women's bodies.

When Zavier asked his mother for advice for when he finds himself in a situation where he feels like having sex, she said he had to simply “control” the urge, though she also confessed to not knowing what the right answer is.

"Oh man, it is not easy parenting at all," she lamented in her post. "In this time and age, I find it challenging bringing up a wholesome good boy."

While some commenters questioned her decision to share the rather private conversation with her son publicly, Tay said she saw it as an opportunity for her son to "be open and 'scientific'" about the topic.

This isn't the first time Tay has publicly revealed her coming-of-age discussions with her son. In November last year, Zavier surprised her with his raw response on the topic of unconditional love, which she said left her feeling emotional.