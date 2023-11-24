Props from Netflix drama The Crown to go under the hammer in 2024

LONDON – Props from the hit Netflix drama The Crown, whose sixth and final season premiered on Nov 16 and has already pulled 11.1 million views worldwide, are to be sold at auction in early 2024 in London, auction house Bonhams said on Nov 22.

Fans will be able to buy items including a replica of Princess Diana’s so-called “revenge” dress; a facade of the front of 10 Downing Street, the British Prime Minister’s residence; and a fully functioning replica Gold State Coach – without the horses.

Two sales will be held live and online between Jan 30 and Feb 7, with an exhibition of sets, costumes and props held before in New York, Los Angeles, Paris and London in January.

Proceeds will help establish the Left Bank Pictures – The Crown Scholarship programme at the National Film and Television School in England, to train future film- and television-makers.

Bonhams’ UK group director for house sales and private and iconic collections Charlie Thomas said the auction and exhibition would highlight “a piece of television history”.

“We’re going on view with 450 highlights from the sets, costumes and props used in all seasons of The Crown.

“When you watch a series like The Crown, you’re caught in a moment, you don’t notice the detail. The detail is going to be experienced only by coming to the exhibition.”

The exhibition and auctions will include 450 lots, including the copy of the daring black evening gown the Princess of Wales wore at an event in 1994, after the Prince of Wales, now King Charles III, admitted to adultery in a television interview.

Guide prices range from £60 (S$100) to £80 for smaller items to between £30,000 and £50,000 for the unique 3D-printed fibreglass-casted reproduction of the royal carriage, which has been used at every coronation since 1831.

Visitors to the exhibition will be able to take a close look at the lots, touch the costumes and sit on the sets. - AFP