Puteri Sarah Liyana not interested in Syamsul Yusof’s new divorce

PETALING JAYA – Malaysian actress Puteri Sarah Liyana declined to talk about her ex-husband, Malaysian director Syamsul Yusof, after he filed for divorce from his wife, Ira Kazar, on Aug 19.

Puteri Sarah, 38, said she was not in a position to comment on things that did not involve her, reported Malaysian news outlet Kosmo! on Aug 20.

“I just returned from a business trip in Singapore. If possible, I don’t want to comment because it does not involve me and is not my business,” she said. “I’m happy in my own way. What I can say is that I hope their affairs will be made easier.”

Puteri Sarah and Syamsul, who share two children aged five and seven, divorced on June 14, 2023, after nine years of marriage.

But the divorce proceedings were not smooth. They started soon after Syamsul, 40, married Malaysian actress Ira, 28, in Thailand on Jan 6, 2023.

Even before Syamsul’s sudden second marriage, Puteri Sarah had taken to social media to expose Ira as the other woman in her marriage.

Syamsul’s lawyer Azmi Rais confirmed to the Malaysian media on Aug 19 that the Mat Kilau (2022) director has filed for divorce from Ira, citing “irreconcilable differences”.

While Puteri Sarah declined to comment on Syamsul’s divorce filing, she wrote a post that quickly caught the attention of her followers.

Writing in English on social media on Aug 20, she said: “Always remember that you can have the worst days of your life, and a few weeks later, you can have the best days of your life. Keep pushing (forward).”

Although the words were not directed at anyone specific, many netizens connected her post to Syamsul. It received more than 900 comments, with many urging her not to return to her former husband.

“This is an example of a high-class woman. Don’t let anyone walk all over you,” wrote one netizen. “She (Puteri Sarah) deserves to be happy in her own way. Don’t tell her to get back with her ex-husband because she’s happy now.”

Another netizen wrote: “Don’t get back with him. You must find someone better than your past. It’s okay to be friends with him but don’t continue what has already broken, as not everyone deserves a second chance.”

Since the divorce, Puteri Sarah has focused on caring for her two children while keeping her career on track. She is currently starring in the new TV drama, Polis Peronda. – THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK