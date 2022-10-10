Rui En marks her one-year on Instagram with blood donation – her first time doing so

To mark her one-year Instagram milestone, local actress Rui En decided to give back to the community. In the form of blood. Literally.

In three separate Instagram posts on Oct 9, the 41-year-old shared her journey of donating blood for the first time at the Health Sciences Authority.

Initially planned for August, Rui En’s blood donation was postponed due to scheduling issues, a spokesman for RBKD – the Official Fan Club of Rui En – told TNP.

The fan club’s decision to hold a blood donation event was timely, though, as the Singapore Red Cross has announced on Oct 7 that their blood stocks have dipped, and called for people to help by donating blood.

Kudos to Rui En for answering the call.