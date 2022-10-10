Rui En marks her one-year on Instagram with blood donation – her first time doing so
To mark her one-year Instagram milestone, local actress Rui En decided to give back to the community. In the form of blood. Literally.
In three separate Instagram posts on Oct 9, the 41-year-old shared her journey of donating blood for the first time at the Health Sciences Authority.
Initially planned for August, Rui En’s blood donation was postponed due to scheduling issues, a spokesman for RBKD – the Official Fan Club of Rui En – told TNP.
The fan club’s decision to hold a blood donation event was timely, though, as the Singapore Red Cross has announced on Oct 7 that their blood stocks have dipped, and called for people to help by donating blood.
Kudos to Rui En for answering the call.
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now