Vietnamese woman charged with public indecency

A woman allegedly performed a sexual act in public and a man, who was nearby, is said to have helped her by acting as a lookout.

On Jan 23, Nguyen Thi Ngoc Lan, 31, who is Vietnamese, was charged with one count each of exposing her chest and performing an obscene act in a public place.

Singaporean Adrian Ching Kah Siang, 35, was charged with abetting her in the alleged offences.

Court documents did not disclose how the pair were linked to each other.

The court heard that Lan was near Block 266 Boon Lay Drive at around 2pm Sept 27, 2024, when she allegedly exposed her chest and performed a sexual act on herself.

Ching is accused of helping her by acting as a lookout that afternoon.

The pair are expected to plead guilty on Feb 20.

If convicted of exposing her chest in public, Lan can be jailed for up to three months and fined up to $2,000.

For performing an obscene act in a public place, an offender can be jailed for up to three months and fined.