 South Korean actor Kim Seon-ho to meet fans in Singapore on Sept 15, Latest TV News - The New Paper
TV

South Korean actor Kim Seon-ho to meet fans in Singapore on Sept 15

South Korean actor Kim Seon-ho to meet fans in Singapore on Sept 15
South Korean actor Kim Seon-ho will meet fans in Singapore on Sept 15.PHOTO: PULPLIVEWORLD/INSTAGRAM
Lim Ruey Yan
Jul 18, 2023 03:28 pm

Pulp Live World Production announced on social media on Monday that South Korean actor Kim Seon-ho is coming to Singapore in September.

“SG Seonhohadas, get ready to smile, be thrilled and feel the love as our favourite actor, Kim Seon-ho, brings his captivating charm to Singapore,” the organiser wrote.

The 2023 Kim Seon-ho Asia Tour in Singapore  will take place on Sept 15 at The Star Theatre.

The K-drama actor is also holding a fan meeting in Kuala Lumpur on Aug 18.

Kim, 37, was a stage actor who made his TV debut in the South Korean drama series Good Manager (2017).

He hit the big time with his role of hedge fund manager Han Ji-pyeong in the work-romance series Start-Up (2020), where he sometimes stole the limelight from the show’s leads Bae Suzy and Nam Joo-hyuk.

Search and rescue operations at the 430m tunnel in Cheongju, North Chungcheong province, ended late on Monday.
World

Rescuers recover last body from flooded South Korean tunnel

Related Stories

South Korea jails man for life in stalking, murder case

Parent-student association lodges police report against Mamamoo’s Hwasa for risque performance

K-pop megastars BTS release memoir

His star rose higher with the romantic drama Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha (2021), playing the handyman Hong Du-sik opposite actress Shin Min-a.

Kim was caught up in a scandal in October 2021 when he was falsely accused by his former girlfriend of coercing her into having an abortion.

The actor took a break before returning in July 2022 in the play Touching The Void.

He recently made his big-screen debut in South Korean neo-noir action thriller film The Childe (2023), in which he won praise for his starring role as a dapper mercenary nicknamed the Nobleman.

 

SG Seonhohadas, get ready to smile, be thrilled, and feel the love as our favorite actor, KIM SEON HO brings his...

Posted by PULP Live World on Sunday, July 16, 2023
 

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

South Koreaactorsk-dramaTV seriessocial media