Taiwan actress Joe Chen pops by Singapore

Taiwanese actress Joe Chen with her Malaysian painter husband Alan Chen dining at Saint Pierre, a two-Michelin-star French restaurant in Singapore.

Taiwanese actress Joe Chen enjoyed a getaway to Singapore after her recent nuptials.

It has been two weeks since her star-studded wedding in Langkawi, Malaysia, with her Malaysian painter husband Alan Chen, 36.

The 45-year-old star posted on Chinese social media app Xiaohongshu on Oct 7 a series of pictures of her meal at Saint Pierre.

The two-Michelin-star contemporary French restaurant at One Fullerton has a view of Marina Bay Sands and its surrounding skyline.

She wrote that she had been craving a Michelin-starred meal since watching the hit South Korean cooking competition series Culinary Class Wars on Netflix. The show’s final episodes were released on Oct 8.

While she found the scallops in one of the courses too sour, she enjoyed the meal.

“Fine dining is an art, and chefs are the artists of food. In every bite, you can taste so many stories on your tongue. That’s what makes fine dining so interesting,” she added.

A netizen commented beneath the post with a photo of Chen and her husband at the restaurant, which was taken from Chen’s Instagram Stories.

Chen also had her share of local food, posting Instagram Stories of her meal at one of Song Fa Bak Kut Teh’s outlets.

And she had a slab of ice cream sandwiched between two slices of wafer biscuits from an Orchard Road ice cream cart.

She said later in a question-and-answer session with her fans on Instagram that her ice cream was corn-flavoured.

Several netizens on Xiaohongshu said they bumped into Chen while she was shopping in Orchard Road with her husband. One said that she went up to ask for a photo, but Chen politely declined.

Chen is known for starring in Taiwanese idol dramas such as The Prince Who Turns Into A Frog (2005) and Fated To Love You (2008).

She met her husband on the second season of Chinese dating reality show Meeting Mr Right in 2019 and the two registered their marriage in 2022.

They held their wedding in Langkawi on Sept 22, with guests such as Taiwanese actors Ming Dao and Joseph Cheng.