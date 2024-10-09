New principals to be appointed for 46 schools in 2025

Mr Julian Lew is currently the vice-principal of St Hilda’s Secondary School and Ms Winnie Tan will return to CHIJ St Nicholas Girls’ School.

Forty-six schools will receive new principals at the start of the school year in 2025, as part of the Education Ministry’s (MOE) annual reshuffle exercise.

Of these appointments, about half – 22 principals – will be taking on the role for the first time. They will join the other new principals at the 22 secondary schools and 24 primary schools.

One of them is Mr Julian Lew, vice-principal of St Hilda’s Secondary School. He will take over as principal from Madam Janice Heng, who will be rotated to Montfort Secondary School as principal.

Mr Lew, 49, told The Straits Times on Oct 9 that he is deeply honoured to be taking over as principal in a school that has a rich history and strong foundations laid by former principals like Madam Heng.

He hopes to tap the experience and expertise of the staff, some of whom have been with the school for many years. St Hilda’s Secondary celebrated its 90th anniversary in 2024.

“I can sense the camaraderie between the teachers, who want to do good for the students. And I think this is something that I want to leverage,” he said.

Recounting his journey, Mr Lew said he did not start out as a teacher after graduation. Armed with a degree in electrical engineering from the University of New South Wales in 2001, he spent more than three years in Sydney as a project manager in the telecommunications industry.

Upon his return to Singapore in 2005, he joined Singtel.

But he felt unfulfilled “always dealing with numbers and finances”, he said.

In 2006, at 31 years of age, Mr Lew made the switch to teaching when his sister, a primary school teacher, encouraged him to try it.

He has since risen through the ranks, first as a teacher in Dunman Secondary School, where he taught design and technology, before eventually becoming the head of the craft and technology department.

In 2021, after almost 14 years in the school, Mr Lew became vice-principal in Geylang Methodist Secondary School. He was made vice-principal at St Hilda’s Secondary School in 2023.

“As a teacher, I could visibly see how I shaped students’ lives,” said Mr Lew. “This has been one of the major fulfilments... you see how a child grows.”

As a former engineer, he was also able to bring relevant industry perspectives and help his design and technology students connect the dots between theory and practice, he said.

In a statement, MOE said the process of appointing and rotating principals allows schools to benefit from new perspectives and enables experienced principals to share best practices across schools.

“Our principals will have the opportunity to broaden their experiences and strengthen the work of the schools that they are newly appointed to lead.”

Returning to CHIJ St Nicholas Girls’ School as a principal is former student Winnie Tan, 44, who graduated from its secondary school in 1996.

Having attended the school’s 90th anniversary celebrations as an alumnus in 2023, Ms Tan, who takes over from Mrs Fiona Tan in 2025, is hoping to take the school to its centenary celebrations in 2033 by continuing its values of embracing those who join the St Nicholas community at any stage.

“Whoever joins our community, be it someone with established ties, like an old girl sending their children back, or someone new, we want to expand the community. Even as we remain close-knit, we continue to reach out,” she said.

Ms Tan, who has been in the education sector for 20 years, said she has observed students blooming at different stages of their school life.

She has had experience at different levels – from teaching economics at Anderson Junior College and mathematics at Orchid Park Secondary School, to being a project officer at MOE headquarters and a principal at Woodlands Primary School.

She feels her experience was probably one of the reasons why she was considered for the role of principal at CHIJ St Nicholas Girls’ School, which has a primary and secondary school.

“Students develop at different times. So when I was in a primary school, I saw some bloom very early. You can see their strengths, their passions. But some only do so in secondary school or even JC.

“So I think it’s important that wherever they are, we continue to minimally give them the exposure and the opportunities so that when they’re ready, then they take on the opportunity.”

MOE will appoint the principals at the annual Appointment and Appreciation Ceremony for Principals on Dec 27.