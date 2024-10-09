Marcus Chin to go for second operation in two weeks

Local veteran actor-host-DJ Marcus Chin will go for a second operation in two weeks, after suffering a heart attack on Oct 7.

The 71-year-old was filming a short video with fellow actor Mark Lee at Mediacorp that day when he felt unwell.

Chin was taken to National University Hospital (NUH), where doctors performed a coronary artery bypass surgery, according to a press statement by his management agency, King Kong Media Production, which is headed by Lee.

Chin said in a video uploaded on King Kong Media Production’s social media pages on Oct 9 that he should be discharged from hospital on Oct 10.

He added that he will return for the second operation on Oct 22 and hoped to return to work after resting for one to two weeks.

Earlier on Oct 8, Dennis Chew, Chin’s fellow co-host on local radio station Love 972’s morning show The Breakfast Quintet, visited him in hospital.

In the video of the visit, posted on Love 972’s social media pages, Chin looked to be in good spirits and flashed a V sign.

“I feel comfortable after having a minor operation yesterday,” he said in the video. “However, I have to go for another one as I have two blocked arteries.”

According to the media release by King Kong Media Production on Oct 7, it was determined after a medical examination that one of his arteries was fully blocked, and two others showed signs of obstruction.

“It would have been a major operation 40 years ago, but with medical technology so advanced now, it’s now a minor surgery,” Chin said.

The artiste said he was unaware that he has heart problems, and advised viewers to go for a thorough health screening every six months.

“If I had come (to the hospital) a little later that day, it would have been a farewell,” he said, thanking the NUH staff for their medical attention.

Chin also disclosed that he met a doctor in the hospital who was previously featured on Body SOS (2012 to 2023), the popular Channel 8 health info-ed series hosted by Mark Lee and television host Lee Teng.

Several celebrities – including Yes 933 DJ Gao Meigui, actors Jeff Wang and Ben Yeo, as well as actresses Pan Lingling and Kate Pang – left comments on the post, wishing Chin a speedy recovery and urging him to take care of his health.

Mark Lee’s wife Catherine Ng also posted on Instagram a photo of her visiting Chin in hospital.