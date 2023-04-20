Taiwanese actor Ming Dao’s wife pregnant with their second child, a girl

Taiwanese actor Ming Dao revealed the gender of his second child in a video posted on Weibo on April 19, 2023.

TAIPEI – Taiwanese actor Ming Dao will be welcoming his second child.

The 43-year-old, who has kept his family life largely under wraps, shared a video on Chinese social media platform Weibo on Wednesday that he is expecting a daughter.

In it, he is seen with his wife and their son, who had just celebrated his third birthday, as they opened a big parcel to reveal a balloon with the word “girl” on it.

Best known for his role as the handsome but arrogant hotelier Shan Jun-hao in the Taiwanese idol drama The Prince Who Turns Into A Frog (2005), Ming Dao wrote in the post: “Welcoming my little princess soon to complete the word ‘good’.”

The Chinese character for “good” is formed by two Chinese radicals: one for girl, woman or daughter, and the other for child or son.

The video was also one of the rare occasions when the faces of his wife and son could be seen clearly in his social media posts.

The Taiwanese media said that she is five months pregnant and that Ming Dao, who has moved his acting career to China in recent years, returned to Taiwan for two days for their son’s birthday.

Ming Dao, whose real name is Lin Chao-chang, had previously kept his marriage and birth of his son out of the public eye. This all came to light when the couple was spotted by the media at Yangmingshan National Park with a baby in June 2020.

His manager then confirmed that he had registered his marriage to Wang Ting-hsuan, a former member of Taiwanese girl group Kiss, in 2019 and that their son was born in April 2020.